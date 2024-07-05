Yala police station chief transferred after blast

Two arrests made but as many as 10 suspects believed involved, say investigators

The wreckage of the pickup used in the bombing lies outside the Bannang Sata police station flats in Yala on Sunday. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

The superintendent of the Bannang Sata police station in Yala province has been transferred following a car bomb attack on its police flats that killed one person and injured 34 on June 30.

Pol Col Ranon Surawit, will be moved to the Southern Border Provinces Investigation Division as its acting superintendent. Pol Col Phrompat Sanitsri will replace him as acting superintendent at the Bannang Sata station.

The transfer was one of several announced on Friday by Pol Lt Gen Piyawat Chaloemsi, the commissioner of Provincial Police Region 9, which includes the southern border provinces.

The bombing killed Rokiyoh Sarana, a 45-year-old female Islamic religious teacher, and injured 34 other people, including police officers, women and children.

The police have provided financial support for the dead woman’s family and arrested two suspects: Mustafa Malae, 27, an assistant civil engineer with the Than To Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, and Maropee Hama, 45, a resident of Than To.

At least 10 people were believed to have been involved in committing the crime, according to the initial police investigation. Other suspects are being hunted down.

Transferred from Bannang Sata to the Royal Thai Police Forward Post command centre were deputy superintendent (suppression) Pol Lt Col Kittathat Chanchai, and inspector (suppression) Pol Lt Col Somchit Hinpetch. They will be replaced by Lt Col Prayut Pojeen, deputy superintendent (inquiry) at Bannang Sata, and Pol Capt Akkarawas Suksomboon, deputy inspector (suppression) from the Betong station.



