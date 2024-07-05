Population ‘time bomb’ needs defusing, says minister

Varawut says root causes of challenges facing society must be addressed collaboratively

A woman has her blood pressure checked at an event held at the Bangkok Youth Centre (Thai-Japan) to mark International Day for Older Persons on Oct 1 last year. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Thailand’s population crisis is a “invisible time bomb” that government must address, along with its root causes, says Varawut Silpa-archa, the minister of social development and human security.

“Environmental issues are visible, but this [population crisis] is an invisible time bomb. If it is not addressed, it will certainly cause problems within the next ten years,” he said on Thursday at a forum on national strategies hosted by the National Press Council of Thailand.

Societies face multiple challenges, such as environmental issues, diseases, digital transformation and demographic changes, the minister said. These factors impact economy and create political conflicts, making social problems more complex and sensitive.

“No single policy can address these issues; collaboration among various sectors is required,” he said.

Thailand, too, must cope with an ageing society and a declining birth rate.

“Thailand’s population has decreased by around 500,000 in the past four years,” he pointed out.

“In about 20-25 years, it is forecast to drop from 66 million to 58 million. If not addressed, in about 50-60 years it will decline to just 33 million.”

He explained that rapid changes in climate and technology are affecting people’s daily lives, especially vulnerable groups such as children, the disabled and the elderly, who constitute one-third of the population.

The working-age population also bears increasing financial and caregiving burdens.

He said it was the government’s duty to address these problems by identifying the root causes of why people are not encouraged to have children.

Mr Varawut presented a plan dubbed “5x5 Let’s Turn the Tide” to address the issue.

It aims to empower people of working age and prepare them for early retirement by enhancing their skills and financial management.

It also looks to improve the quality and productivity of children and older youths while empowering the elderly through better healthcare, active social engagement and technology training.

He said people with disabilities will be provided with increased opportunities and value, focusing on independence rather than sympathy.

Their skills will be enhanced to create an inclusive society that values productivity.

The plan is expected to create an ecosystem that ensures accessible education and transportation, addresses drug issues, protects the environment, and manages resources efficiently.

Mr Varawut has also set up the Human Security Emergency Management Center under the Ministry of Social Development and Welfare (reachable at the 1300 hotline). It officially launched early this year.

The centre handles between 12,000 and 18,000 reports monthly, with over half concerning family issues and domestic violence.

“The family is the smallest unit of the community and Thai society, but it is the starting point for building a strong society,” he said.