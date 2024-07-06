Hit-and-run Russian DJ arrested on Koh Phangan

Tourist police on Friday apprehend Vigen Atoian, 36, at a house in Koh Phangan district, Surat Thani, after he evaded arrest following a hit-and-run. (Photo supplied/Assawin Pakkawan)

SURAT THANI: A Russian disc jockey wanted for a hit-and-run which seriously injured a motorcycle driver has been arrested on Koh Phangan in this southern province.

Tourist police arrested Vigen Atoian, 36, at a house in tambon Ban Tai on Friday.

The suspect was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Samui provincial court for reckless driving causing serious injuries and property damage.

According to police, Mr Atoian worked as a DJ in several tourist provinces in Thailand. He had recently returned to Koh Phangan four days ago to work at a party, as he was popular among Russian tourists. He went by the name DJ Vigen on Instagram.

The arrest warrant, issued on July 30 last year, stemmed from a road crash in which the suspect, driving a Fortuner vehicle, hit a motorcycle, causing serious injuries to the motorcyclist.

Tourist police handed him over to investigators at Koh Phanan station for legal action.