10 tourists hurt when Surat Thani tour bus overturns

A small tour bus carrying a group of European tourists lies on the side of a road in Phunphin district of Surat Thani on Saturday morning. Ten tourists sustained minor injuries. (Photo supplied/Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: Ten European tourists were slightly hurt when a small tour bus carrying them to a pier overturned on a curve in Phunphin district of on Saturday morning.

The accident happened on the Phunphin-Muang Road in tambon Tha Lon, said Pol Capt Pariwat Phetcharat, deputy investigation chief at the Phunphin police station, who was alerted at about 6.30am.

Police and rescue workers found the minibus, belonging to RP Transportation Co, overturned at the side of the road. Ten foreign passengers sustained minor injuries and were sent to Phunphin Hospital.

Driver Chatchapong Thepsenglee told police that the he had picked up a group of European tourists from the Surat Thani railway station on Saturday morning to take them to the Don Sak ferry pier. On arriving at the curve in the road, he said, he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn.



