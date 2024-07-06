Employer refuses to pay migrant worker’s medical bills

Hospital chief says he was stuck with the bill because employer said injured man was illegal

Mongkutwattana Hospital was asked to cover the treatment costs of a seriously injured worker after the employer refused to do so, says the hospital director.

The Department of Employment has filed a police complaint against a Thai employer who reportedly refused to cover medical costs for a migrant worker who had entered the country illegally.

The investigation came after Maj Gen Dr Rienthong Nanna, the director of Mongkutwattana Hospital, revealed the incident in a post on his Facebook page, urging the employer to take responsibility.

According to his post, a migrant worker was brought to the hospital with severe injuries after a sharp object pierced his left rib and diaphragm near the heart.

But the employer refused to pay the medical costs and left the responsibility to the hospital, claiming it was not his responsibility as the injured party was an illegal migrant, said Dr Rienthong.

Such conduct is a violation of the section of the Immigration Act which prohibits employing migrant workers who do not have work permits, said Somchai Morakotsriwan, the director-general of the Department of Employment.

Thung Song Hong police will gather evidence to press charges against the employer in question.