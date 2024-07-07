Govt to establish zero tolerance zones for narcotics this year

Tuk-tuk drivers take part in a campaign against e-cigarettes and drugs to mark World Anti-Drug Day 2024, at Bangkok City Hall 2 in Din Daeng district last month. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The government is planning to establish drug-free zones in the country under the Roi Et and Nan model by Sept 30.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin this month during a mobile cabinet meeting announced that he would address drug problems in the country with the help of various agencies.

He said the authorities would suppress and prosecute dealers and provide treatment and rehab for addicts so they can reintegrate well into society.

Mr Srettha then asked provincial governors, especially the one in Nakhon Ratchasima, to adopt a drug suppression model used in Roi Et and Nan in their respective jurisdiction.

The model, which aims to designate areas with high prevalence of drugs as no-tolerance zones, is currently being used in Roi Et's Thawatchaburi district and Nan's Tha Wang Pha district.

Mr Srettha said the no-tolerance model has demonstrated effective structuring and procedures for tackling drugs through the integration of all state agencies.

"The suppression of drugs is crucial and it is the government's current priority because drugs are a serious threat to the future of everyone," he said.

He also urged provincial governors to cooperate with the police, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board and other agencies to inspect all red-zone areas and screen drug users so they can be sent to rehabilitation, while drug dealers must be prosecuted.

Police and the Ministries of Interior, Public Health and Defence must spearhead the plan to provide rehabilitation, while the Public Health Ministry must screen drug users, he said.

The Department of Mental Health and other psychiatric institutions will be responsible for supervising the rehabilitation process, he said.

He also urged the education and innovation ministries to implement measures to prevent children from using drugs.