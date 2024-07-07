Woman faults BMA panel's handling of sex abuse case

A woman who claimed to have been sexually harassed by a Bangkok Metropolitan Administration senior executive has expressed disappointment over the handling of her case by a BMA panel.

The victim, identified only as Ae, 30, was a member of Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt's team.

She has called for justice via the media, saying she was sexually harassed by a BMA senior executive.

The BMA set up a probe. However, due to a lack of evidence, Mr Chadchart had only asked the accused to resign from his position as assistant secretary-general on June 7.

Ms Ae on Saturday responded to the matter, saying the BMA panel had had evidence of the wrongdoing in the form of Line messages.

The accused admitted his wrongdoing and apologised for the incident in the logs, she added.

Two deputy governors also witnessed the confession of the wrongdoer, she said.

However, the committee did not call these two deputies to testify as witnesses, she said.

Ms Ae told the Bangkok Post that she joined Mr Chadchart's campaign team in April 2021.

She resigned in March last year but continued to help with unfinished projects at City Hall, she said.

She claimed that in April last year, while dining with the team after work, a senior executive approached her from behind, forcefully hugged her and kissed her neck and ear, despite her efforts to push him away.

She said she reported the incident to the governor's chief adviser and his deputy governors shortly after the incident.

The accused tried to reconcile with Ms Ae in June last year, admitting his wrongdoing. Ms Ae asked him to issue an apology on social media.

The man failed to do so, which spurred her hopes for justice by other means of redress.

In August, she filed a complaint through the Traffy Fondue mobile app. The case is still pending.

Ms Ae has requested that BMA's executives clarify the investigation process through a Line group for executives and journalists. This resulted in her being kicked off from the group.

Another woman on the team was also sexually harassed but she did not want to take action as a legal team concluded that her case was not considered as sexual harassment, Ms Ae added.