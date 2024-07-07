Big fire in Chinatown

Trok Pho community in Yaowarat is on fire late Saturday night. (Photo: Warunwipa Kasempongpanit)

A fire that roared through a packed community in Yaowarat, Bangkok's Chinatown, was brought under control late Saturday night. There were no deaths but 30 people required medical treatment.

The blaze began in Trok Pho community on Yaowarat Road in Samphanthawong district about 8.42pm on Saturday. The 3,200-square-metre long-standing community was packed with about 30 wooden houses.

About 40 fire engines were deployed and firefighters declared the fire under control at 11.16pm.

The fire damaged part of seven-story New Empire Hotel. Firefighters rescued guests safely using a fire engine's hydraulic hoist.

There were about 30 people reported injured, most of them senior citizens suffering from smoke inhalation. There were no fatalities reported.

A section of Yaowarat Road was temporarily closed, from Chaloem Buri intersection to Odeon roundabout, for public safety as firefighters continued to hose down the charred embers.

About 280 people were affected and sought assistance. Some took shelter at local temples - Wat Chai Chana Songkhram, Wat Samphanthawong and Wat Traimit. Most were workers from other provinces and neighbouring countries. (Video: Warunwipa Kasempongpanit)