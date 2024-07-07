Foreigner steals van, crashes in Phuket

Rescue volunteers help a foreigner out of the crashed van he allegedly stole after the driver left it parked with the engine running, on the Kathu-Patong beach road in Phuket on Saturday night. (Photo: Pool via Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A foreigner allegedly stole a van the driver left parked with the engine running that was shortly afterwards involved in a collision with another vehicle.

The accident on a road to Patong beach in Kathu district was reported about 9pm on Saturday, Pol Lt Pongpipat Khamchompoo, deputy superintendent at Patong, said.

A van with Songkhla registration plates driven by a foreigner had collided with another van registered in Phuket. Both drivers received minor injuries. He did not disclose the foreigner's nationality or other details.

Investigators said the foreigner had been at a hospital and upon leaving came across the Songkhla van, parked with the engine running and no driver. He drove off in the van in the direction of Patong. The two vans collided on the hill road.

The owner of the stolen van, identified only as Tiva, told police he left the keys in and the engine running when he got out to buy durian from a roadside stall because he expected to return very quickly and resume his grip.