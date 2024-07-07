Chinatown fire victims mostly migrant workers

A firefighter hoses down the smouldering debris of a building in Trok Pho community on Sunday, to ensure the fire does not surge back into life. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

More than 260 people have registered for assistance following the Yaowarat fire on Saturday night, most of them migrant workers, according to the permanent secretary for human security.

Anukul Peedkaew said on Sunday that 264 people applied for fire-related help at Samphanthawong district office. Most were migrants employed in the Yaowarat area, Bangkok's Chinatown.

Most of the victims were left homeless by the blaze and took shelter at Wat Chai Chana Songkhram, Wat Samphanthawong, Wat Traimit and Wat Traimit Wittayaram Worawihan School. Others moved to shelters their employers provided, Mr Anukul said.

The fire in Trok Pho community started about 8.40pm on Saturday. Sixty-five wooden houses in the community were burned down or badly damaged. The fire also damaged parts of two hotels and adjoining commercial buildings on Yaowarat Road. Patients were evacuated from nearby Thianfah Hospital.

One person was still missing. Engineers had yet to make safety checks on the burnt buildings.

Paisarn Charoenboonma, of Samphanthawong district office, said he heard several bangs, like electrical transformer explosions, before seeing the fire.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said many migrant workers rented houses in Trok Pho community and they would receive assistance.

He also said the fire affected the operations of two local hotels and guests were checking out. He confirmed that Yaowarat Road would be open to traffic on Monday.