New VIP plane, helicopters proposed in budget bill

The current Airbus A340-500 operated by air force. (Photo: Bangkok Post)

The 2025 budget bill includes the proposed purchase a VIP aircraft for 12 billion baht and two mid-sized helicopters for important passengers at a cost of 3.3 billion baht.

The VIP aircraft and helicopters would be used to support training programs and other activities where possible. All use would be under the control of the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF).

The new VIP plane would replace the ageing Airbus 304 due to be decommissioned in 2029, air force commander-in-chief ACM Punpakdee Pattanakul said.

Thailand needed a long-haul aircraft for important passengers and for providing assistance during emergencies such as war or disaster.

It would also be used by the prime minister and his cabinet, avoiding the need to use chartered aircraft.

The current Airbus 340-500 was deployed recently to evacuate Thai workers in Israel and Sudan, bringing them back to Thailand.

The two VIP helicopters could also be used for search and rescue and other emergency services.

Which models would be acquired had still to be decided. The approved budget had to be known first, ACM Punpakdee said.