Chiang Mai, S.Korean province cooperating on education, work visits

The Chiang Mai governor talks with the Chungcheongbuk governor during their online meeting on Monday. (Photo: Panumate Tanraksa)

Chiang Mai governor Nirat Phongsittithaworn and the governor of South Korea's Chungcheonbuk province, Kim Young-hwan, plan to sign memorandum of understanding (MoU) in September on support for Thais wanting to study or work in South Korea.

The aim is to expand cooperation and stimulate both econonies, tightening Thai-South Korean relations.

The two governors disussed the matter during an online conference on Monday.

Governor Kim said Chungcheongbuk province was ready to sign a MoU with Chiang Mai.

He said a provincial working group and representatives from universities in South Korea would take part in the MoU discussions and expected signing on Sept 26.

The MoU would benefit the education and travel sectors of both countries, he said.

Chiang Mai is a popular destination for Korean holiday-makers with daily flights between Chiang Mai and Seoul. Many Thais visit South Korea as tourists, to study and for work. Both countries have popular historical sites and similar food and many South Koreans are Buddhists, as are most Thais.