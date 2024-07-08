Cause of Yaowarat fire still not confirmed

An investigator from the Office of Police Forensic Science (OPFS) is investigating the scene at Trok Pho community. (Photo: Pattaraphong Chatpattarasill)

Investigators from the Office of Police Forensic Science (OPFS) are still probing the cause of the fire that destroyed much of Trok Pho community in Bangkok's Yaowarat area on Saturday night.

Pol Col Wittawas Kengkum, chief of Phlapphla Chai 2 police station, said on Monday that a birds-eye view of the fire scene had allowed them to frame the probable source of the fire. However, they could not get in close because the ruins were still smouldering and being hosed down.

Investigators were focused on a house about 50 metres from the alley entrance. The house was burned to the ground. The electrical junction box was of particular interest.

Community resident Amphorn Palampusut, 41, said she and her husband heard a sharp sound, like a firecracker going off, before the fire tore through the neigbourhood.

At first she helped in trying to extinguish the blaze, but feared getting an electric shock. As the flames grew in intensity, she back off and let it happen. She was worried about the belongings they left in their house.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed. Investigators are awaiting a detailed report from the OPFS.

“It is still under investigation. Nothing has been ruled out including the possibility of arson to allow commercial use of the area, which some people suspect. But I think that is more of a rumour. We need to focus on the police report,” Pol Col Wittawas said. There were no suspects at this stage of the investigation.

Investigators had questioned many people in the community. Most said they heard the fire warning and were able to flee in plenty of time.

“Right now, we are cooperating with all departments, the OPFS in particular, in investigating the scene to determine the cause as soon as possible and allow people back into the area,” Pol Col Wittawas said.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation was helping clean up the area so the OPFS could delve deeper into the cause, which was expected to be confirmed later this week, he said.