Top court gets new chief

Chanakarn: 4th woman president

The Judicial Commission on Monday appointed Chanakarn Theeravechpolkul, president of the Juvenile and Family Division of the Supreme Court, as the new president of the Supreme Court.

Sorawit Limparangsri, Courts of Justice spokesman, said the appointment will take effect on Oct 1, 2024, the first day of the next fiscal year.

Ms Chanakarn is the fourth woman to be appointed president of the Supreme Court. She will replace Anocha Chevitsophon, the current president of the Supreme Court, who took up the position last year. Her term will expire on Sept 30.

Ms Chanakarn graduated with a bachelor's degree in law from Thammasat University and later passed the Thai bar exam.

She served as the head of judges at Phitsanulok Juvenile and Family Court, Phitsanulok Kwaeng Court, Bangkok South Civil Court and the Central Bankruptcy Court.

She was later appointed as Deputy Chief Justice of Bangkok South Civil Court, Deputy Chief Justice of the Court of Appeal for Specialised Cases and Vice President of the Court of Appeal, Region 9.

Before being named as the new president of the Supreme Court, she was president of the Juvenile and Family Division of the Supreme Court.