Age restriction angers health volunteers

Community health workers attend National Community Health Workers Day held by the Ministry of Public Health in Bangkok on March 20 last year. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Village health volunteers across the country have voiced opposition to an age limit inserted in a Public Health Ministry-sponsored bill which would require them to "retire" at the age of 70.

The bill, which is being put up for an online public hearing until July 11, seeks to limit the age of health volunteers and replace the lifelong term they can serve at present.

Volunteers in the northern province of Chiang Mai plan to submit a letter opposing the age limit to the provincial governor, while many in Khon Kaen call it unfair to health volunteers who have spent decades doing the job without any financial support.

According to the Department of Health Service Support (DHSS), the village health volunteer bill aims to support the enhancement of their skills necessary for family and community health promotion, recognise their status and ensure they have proper benefits.

Under the bill, a panel chaired by the public health permanent secretary will be established to promote and support the work of health volunteers, and a fund established to support their work.

There are one million health volunteers nationwide who play a crucial role in advancing health security at the family and community levels.

Ketsarin Saengsawat, a health volunteer in Khon Kaen, said the proposed age limit is not fair to the older people who volunteered to work before the government agreed to give them a monthly allowance.

"If the age limit applies to new volunteers, that's acceptable. But the current ones should be allowed to work until they die or resign," she said.

She also noted that the work has become attractive in recent years now that it comes with a monthly allowance of 2,000 baht and an increase in the funeral welfare fund to 540,000 baht from 150,000 baht.

Ura Prapmontri, another health volunteer in Khon Kaen, said age is not an obstacle for health volunteers and many have adapted well to the wider use of digital technology. However, she said if the government is to introduce an age limit, 80 would be better.

"If they are forced to retire, we'll fight this injustice. Those who rely on the monthly allowance will be affected. The amount can help with their household expenses and debt payments," she said.

Treechada Srithada, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Public Health, said the age limit will not apply to health volunteers serving before the law takes effect. However, they are required to register one year after the law does take effect otherwise they will lose their work, she added.

She urged them to give their input now that the bill is up for public hearing, saying their opinions will be taken into consideration when the bill is tweaked before submission to the cabinet.