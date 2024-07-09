King grants titles to royal family

Updates reflected kinship with the monarch as His Holiness the Supreme Patriarch officiated kingly virtue sermon as part of the coronation's religious rites

On May 5, 2019, the second day of the coronation ceremonies, His Majesty the King bestowed new titles upon senior royal family members under his new reign.

The ceremony was held at the Amarindra Vinijaya Throne Hall in the Grand Palace to confer new titles on Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn, Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali, Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha, Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana, His Royal Highness Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti, Her Royal Highness Princess Siribha Chudhabhorn and Her Royal Highness Princess Aditayadornkitikhun.

All except Her Majesty Queen Sirikit attended the audience with Their Majesties, the King and Queen.

The titles were designated to reflect the status and hierarchical relations in the immediate royal family. Her Majesty Queen Sirikit was named the Queen Mother.

The new titles of the prince and princesses signified how they were related to the new king.

From titles meaning they were daughters of the previous King, Her Royal Highness Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn were given updated ones denoting that they were younger sisters of the new King.

Meanwhile, Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha, Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana and His Royal Highness Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti's original titles, which meant "a grandchild of the king", were replaced with new titles that signified their status as daughters or sons of His Majesty.

Patriarch's 10 kingly virtues

During the coronation ceremony at Amarindra Vinijaya Throne Hall, His Holiness the Supreme Patriarch officiated a kingly virtue sermon as part of the event's religious rites.

The 10 virtues to be upheld by a king are as follows:

The king must look after palace retainers, officials, the clergy, and the general people with wisdom as guidance. The king must also avoid unsavoury conduct regarding administration -- anything which goes against the constitution, law, and traditional practices.

The king must also practise the five precepts of Buddhism and encourage people to follow suit.

The king must forfeit what is deemed as not constructive in order to deflate one's undesirable attachments.

The king must stay true to his duty as the head of state, be devoid of pretence, and must be honest in his thoughts and actions.

The king must show a subtle demeanour and listen to reason with mindfulness.

The king must overcome defilement and indolence and devote himself to protecting the people.

The king must be benevolent and harbour no grudges against anyone, nor should he take advantage of anyone to leave them in despair or hardship.

The king must be tolerant in the face of what causes him anger or discontent. He must also adhere to what is right, in line with the principles of justice.

Streets lined with well-wishers

The chant of "Long Live the King" was heard along the 7-kilometre route following a post-coronation procession that Sunday.

For the first time since he was crowned, the King granted an audience to his people. Thais and foreigners in yellow shirts were waiting to pay their respects to him as they lined the road during his visit to three important temples in the afternoon.

Areas of Sanam Luang in front of the Grand Palace and the Supreme Court were filled with supporters from early in the morning despite the bright sunshine and high temperature.

A woman from Ayutthaya's Tha Rua district lay prostrate on the ground with tears in her eyes as the King passed by, saying she had come to show respect to him and let him know that the people loved him.

A citizen from the southern province of Krabi said she was sure the work of King Rama X and his Jit Arsa volunteer project would help make the country prosperous and was conducted in the spirit of initiatives implemented by his father, the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great.

Another attendee, who came from Chiang Mai, said His Majesty was an exemplary role model, and the projects he initiated and his speeches reflected his kindness to people at all levels.