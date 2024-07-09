Gold robber wore slain ride-hail driver's uniform

Police question the suspect at Bhubing police station in Muang district, Chiang Mai, on Monday night. (Photo from the Facebook page of the police station)

CHIANG MAI - A 26-year-old man has been arrested on charges of murdering a ride-hail driver and wearing the victim's uniform when robbing a gold shop of necklaces worth about 2.8 million baht.

The suspect, identified by police only as Nipitpon, was taken into custody at his house in Ban San Um of tambon Choeng Doi in Doi Saket district on Monday night.

Pol Lt Gen Kotthapol Yeesakhon, commander of Provincial Police Region 5, said the suspect used a ride-hailing app, asking to be picked up near Pha Lad waterfall in Muang district early Monday morning.

He sat behind the 48-year-old driver during the trip and allegedly used a 9mm pistol to shoot him in the back of the neck, then drove the car to a ravine near Wat Pha Lad where he dumped the body.

About 11.30am a man wearing the murdered driver's uniform entered CentralFestival Chiang Mai shopping centre in Muang district and robbed the Aurora gold shop of about 70 baht-weight of gold necklaces worth about 2.8 million baht

The thief fled in the victim’s car, which he left at Pha Lad waterfall. He then fled in his own car, which he had earlier parked at Kalae reservoir.

Police said the suspect tried to sell gold necklaces to gold shops in Muang district, but they refused to buy them after seeing the Aurora logo stamped on them.

The suspect then drove to other gold shops, in San Kam Phaeng and Doi Saket districts, where he sold two necklaces.

During the arrest, police found 17 gold necklaces at the suspect’s home along with a 9mm pistol and clothing he allegedly used during the crime spree.

He was interrogated at Bhubing police station in Muang district, where he confessed to the crimes, according to police.