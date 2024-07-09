Quick-thinking grandma saves electrician's life

Grandma Sa-ngeam Kuekkong uses a rope to pull the electrocuted electrician off the ladder. (Photo: security camera screenshot)

An 82-year-old grandma sprang to the aid of an electrician who was electrocuted while working on her house, following instructions seen on YouTube - and probably saved his life.

About 1pm on Monday, the Sawang Rojanathammasathan Foundation in Sattahip was notified that a man had received a severe electric shock at a house in tambon Phlu Ta Luang, Sattahip district, and immediately dispatched an emergency team.

A security camera recording showed a man identified only as Somsak, a 61-year-old electrician, standing on a ladder and moving things about on the edge of the roof. He suddenly received an electric shock, convulsed and was left unconscious.

House owner Sa-ngeam Kuekkong, 82, known as "Yai" (grandma), saw what happened. She hurried over to him, tied a piece of rope around his right ankle and pulled him off the ladder.

Somsak fell to the ground. Ms Sa-ngeam pumped away at his chest to stimulate his heart, and he regained consciousness. He was subsequently taken to the Sattahip hospital, where he was reported to be out of danger.

The old lady said she followed instructions she had seen on YouTube.

“There was a short circuit at home, so I called an electrician. While he was moving things down from the roof, he accidentally touched the rainspout where the leaking electric current was. So, I used a tip from YouTube to save his life,” Yai Sa-ngeam said.