Warning of fake Thap Lan park online survey

Use only the official link on the department's website

An official map of Thap Lan National Park map and the areas to be excised. (Photo: Thap Lan National Park)

Fraudsters are targeting people trying to participate in an online opinion survey on the planned excision of a large area land from Thap Lan National Park for use by farmers, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) warned on Tuesday.

DNP director Chaiwat Limlikit-aksorn issued the warning.

He said the online survey could be accessed only through the department's website and was getting wide interest.

Many people were also sharing their opinions on social media and criminals were attempting to capitalise on this, trying to deceive people into giving up personal information they could then use.

Scammers created a fake online survey and shared it through the trending hashtag #saveทับลาน with the intention of stealing people’s personal details.

People giving opinions or information on the dispute involving the park land were cautioned to use only the department's website and not give the personal details required by the fake online survey.

The genuine link was on the DNP website only and would remain open for opinions until July 12, he said.