Anutin firmly opposed to recriminalising cannabis

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul wore a cannabis-pattern shirt when he voted in the general election on May 14, 2023, in Muang district of Buri Ram. (Photo: Surachai Piraksa)

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stands firm on his party's cannabis policy, committing himself on Tuesday to putting the brakes on the push to return it to the narcotics list when the issue comes before Narcotics Control Board (NCB).

The Bhumjaithai Party leader promised to vote "No" when the issue is tabled for discussion by the NCB. He said he would not force the interior permanent secretary to back him up on this. The secretary would have a free vote.

Mr Anutin and the permanent secretary for interior both sit on the 36-member NCB board as ex-officio representatives of the Interior Ministry. The board is chaired by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Moving cannabis off the narcotics list was the flagship policy of Bhumjaithai in the 2019 general election, and Mr Auntin made it possible when he was appointed public health minister.

However, he was made interior minister when the present coalition government was put together, the health portfolio going to Somsak Thepsutin of the Pheu Thai Party who advocates a reversal of the policy.

"If there is a cabinet reshuffle and the Bhumjaithai Party has a chance to supervise the Public Health Ministry, I would take cannabis off the narcotics list again because it is the flagship policy of the party," Mr Anutin told reporters at Government House.

He also warned that recriminalising cannabis would dent investors' confidence in the country, scared off by the changing policies which come with each new government. "Investors need [policy] stability," he said.

The move to relist cannabis as a narcotic has support. It is also opposed by interest groups, who argue it has many health benefits and is much safer than alcohol and tobacco, which are legal and readily available.

A health committee tasked with controlling illegal drugs voted by a majority on Friday to have cannabis and hemp reclassified as narcotics, and this will take effect on Jan 1, according to Surachoke Tangwiwat, deputy permanent secretary for public health.

The committee is expected to submit its report to the NCB this week.

“If the Office of the Narcotics Control Board agrees with our conclusion, the next step will be for the Food and Drug Administration to amend any cannabis-related laws and set up criteria for how the plants can be used.

“All related laws should be amended before Jan 1. That is the timeframe that we are expecting for this law to take effect,” Dr Surachoke said.