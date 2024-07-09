Military early retirement scheme approved

Adm Choengchai Chomchoengpaet, then navy chief, presides over a ceremony to award decorations to high-ranking navy officers in the compound of Phra Ratchawang Doem, or Thon Buri Palace, on Oct 3, 2022. (File photo)

The cabinet has approved an early retirement programme for senior military officers, from the rank of colonel and up, with incentives including 7-10 times their last monthly salary.

The Ministry of Defence has said the programme would be carried out over the next three years, deputy government spokeswoman Kenika Ounjit said on Tuesday.

The programme is part of a plan to downsize and streamline the armed forces in the interests of efficiancy. It will begin in July next year, so that all the necessary procures for retirement will be completed by Sept 30, the end of the financial year and the date when state officials normally retire.

The ministry embarked on a plan to reduce the number of generals holding the positions of specialists, experts and operational officers by 50% from the fiscal years 2008 to 2028. It later outlined a target to reduce total personnel by 5%, from fiscal year 2020 to 2027, said Ms Kenika.

The ministry has set a target for 732 officers to accept early retirement from 2025-27, or 244 per year. This could save 4.48 billion baht, said the deputy spokeswoman.

The main target is soldiers holding the ranks of colonel, captain and group captain and higher, as well as specialists, experts and operational officers aged 50 and over, with 25 years or more of service and having two years left in the armed forces.

Recipients will be given benefits including 7-10 times their last salary plus position allowances if they have them, on top of other benefits.

The ministry will set aside 600 million baht for the scheme, or 200 million baht a year.