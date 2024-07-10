Poland calls for closer medical tech ties

Thai and Polish medical technology entrepreneurs on Tuesday pose for a group photo with Polish ambassador, Artur Dmochowski (centre with glasses), and, Wiwat Hemmondharop, Vice Chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries, (on ambassador's left) before the seminar. Poramet Tangsathaporn

Although Thailand and Poland have close trade ties, the two countries should consider concretising their business cooperation, especially through medical technology investment, according to Polish ambassador Artur Dmochowski.

During a seminar in Bangkok on Tuesday to showcase Polish medical technology advancement, Mr Dmochowski said the European nation would like to establish stronger connections in economic, commercial, and technological transfers with Thailand.

He said Thailand has a high-quality healthcare system and is considered one of the best destinations in the world for medical tourism.

The Polish medical industry, meanwhile, is fast-growing, and the people working in the sector are highly skilled and academic, while labour costs are low, he said. He added that Thailand's strategic location in the centre of Southeast Asia and Poland's in central Europe could benefit from such trade connections.

"So, I think both sides can use this opportunity to strengthen our good connections and add something to our bilateral economic cooperations," he said.

Wiwat Hemmondharop, vice chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries, said the medical sector, especially healthcare clusters, ranks among the 46 main industries the federation is working on.

He said Poland and Europe are seen as having advanced medical technology, while Thailand has some of the best hospitals and highly efficient personnel.

With these advantages, he said it is time to work together to strengthen Thailand as a hub of medical technology for Asean countries.

Meanwhile, Mr Wiwat said that surging demand for electric vehicles has changed the automobile industry, and nearly a million workers at IC car manufacturers are now at risk of unemployment.

The federation is, therefore, pushing automobile factories to consider changing tack and entering into medical technology and equipment manufacturing instead.

"Polish investors, especially in the high-technology medical sector, are welcome in Thailand. We can exchange knowledge and expertise, as well as have long-term cooperation," Mr Wiwat said.

Polish Medical Technologies will be showcased at Medlab Asia & Asia Health 2024, which kicks off today and runs until July 12 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.