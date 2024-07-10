Arrest warrants out for 6 Thai oil smugglers

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of six suspected oil smugglers. (Photo: Bangkok Post)

Six suspects in the oil-smuggling boat case were issued a warrant for arrest after the consideration of evidence, Pol Gen Anek Taosupap, the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) deputy commander said in the urgent meeting of the case.

It was found that the six suspects had been planning to smuggle the boats out of the harbour since the beginning of March. Two of the six suspects had fled aboard while four were still in Thailand, Pol Gen Anek said on Wednesday.

“Right now, we are expecting to send the case to the prosecutor by Friday, or the latest next week,” he said.

The warrant for arrest will be issued for the charges of being the principal and the accessory to a crime.

Sahachai Jiensermsin – also known as Jo, the alleged leader of the oil smugglers – was questioned about an allegation he was abetted by a national politician in an escape backup plan. The police confirmed they would prosecute the case as soon as the evidence was officially prepared.

The other crew suspects, who fled after stealing the boats, were found to have escaped on another vessel and were now being tracked.