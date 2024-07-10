Phuket bids for 2025 InterPride

People take part in the Pride Month activity in Phuket last month. (Photo: Achathaya Chuenniran)

Phuket authorities say the island is now ready to compete for the opportunity to host the 2025 InterPride World Conference.

Governor Sophon Suwannarat led the signing ceremony of the Pride & Equality Phuket memorandum of understanding (MoU) with representatives from both the public and private sectors on the island to promote gender equality on Wednesday.

According to Mr Sophon, the MoU prioritises raising awareness about gender inclusivity, providing protection to individuals in the LGBTQ+ community, and reducing gender discrimination on the island.

Mr Sophon also mentioned that the province is preparing to compete against Chiang Mai and Khon Kaen for the chance to host the InterPride World Conference next year.

The InterPride World Conference is an annual event lasting five days and is attended by approximately 700-800 participants from 70 countries. The conference focuses on discussing the state of LGBTQ+ movements and exchanging experiences in achieving gender equality. The event is expected to generate up to 1.1 billion baht for the country.

Mr Sophon stated that the provincial authority is expected to be chosen by the government's agency, the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), as the province is ready to host gender-inclusive events.

The event held during Pride Month showcased the readiness of the event organisation, using the two Pride events on June 9 and 29 as prime examples, he said.

Moreover, the events brought a significant amount of income to the island since LGBTQ+ visitors are considered a group of quality tourists with high spending power, said Mr Sophon.

“We hope Phuket will be chosen on July 11,” said Mr Sophon.

Kongsak Khoopongsakorn, president of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce, said that the Pride & Equality Phuket MoU demonstrated the island's readiness to host the InterPride World Conference next year. The event will help boost the island's economy, he added.

Chernporn Kanjanasaya, chairman of the Federation of Andaman Region Industries, stated that both Pride events on the island exhibited proactive commitments among related sectors and the local community.

Anupab Vejwanichsanong, vice president of the Provincial Administration Organisation (PAO) of Phuket, voiced the PAO's support for organising the international conference.

The InterPride World Conference has been held annually since 1982. Most of the hosting venues have been in Europe and North America, with none in Asia. If Thailand is selected as the next hosting venue during this year's conference in Colombia in October, it will be the first time that the conference is hosted in Asia, according to TCEB.