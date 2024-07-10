Twitter star arrested for X-rated content

Police say woman made B1 million from posting naughty photos and videos taken in public places

Police arrest Kanok-orn Phengphut, 24, who has more than 100,000 followers on X, on obscenity charges at her house in Bang Kapi district of Bangkok. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

A popular star on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has been arrested in posting obscene videos and pictures of herself which reportedly earned her almost one million baht.

Police officers armed with a warrant searched a house in Lat Phrao Soi 101 in Bang Kapi district, where they said the woman — who has more than 100,000 followers on X — was living, said Pol Maj Gen Athip Pongsiwapai, commander of the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD).

Kanok-orn Phengphut, 24, confirmed she was the house owner and also the person in the X-rated social media content, said Pol Maj Gen Athip.

The officers seized a mobile phone along with clothing the woman wore while filming obscene content in a convenience store and in the parking lots of various shopping malls.

The clips that went viral online featured her opening her clothes to expose her naked body, said police.

During questioning, Ms Kanok-orn admitted she was the owner of the X account, but said the videos and photos, posted in early April, had already been deleted.

One video showing her undressing in the car park of a shopping mall in Bang Kapi was filmed between April and May. Police said the account opened for memberships in March and its owner had earned almost one million baht since then.

The arresting officers charged the woman with selling pornographic materials and disseminating them via a computer system. She was handed over to TCSD police for legal action.