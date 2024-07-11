Nine held at drug-fuelled party in Songkhla

A border patrol police officer questions a couple during a raid on their house in Songkhla on Wednesday. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: Nine people were arrested for allegedly taking illicit drugs, and a quantity of crystal methamphetamine was seized during a police raid on a house in Muang district of this southern province.

Border patrol police raided the house in tambon Thung Wang on Wednesday, finding six men and three women taking drugs inside a room, which had turned into a drug-fuelled party, according to the arresting team.

Upon seeing the officers, the suspects attempted to flee but were all subsequently caught.

Seized from the house were a sachet containing crystal meth, drug-taking paraphernalia, 12 rounds of bullets and other items.

Udom Phuekphong and his girlfriend Duangkamon Darayon, both 37, admitted to being the owners of the house and told police the drugs belonged to them. The couple were charged with possession of illegal drugs and drug use. Mr Udom faced an additional charge of illegal possession of ammunition.

The seven others admitted to taking crystal meth and were charged with drug use. All were handed over to investigators at Muang police station for legal action.

The raid followed a complaint that people inside the house were allegedly selling drugs and often holding drug parties.