Lop Buri school chief accused of serial molestation

Parents and their children gather to file sexual molestation complaints against the director of a school in Chai Badan district of Lop Buri. (Photo: E-sor Khayee Khao 3 Facebook page)

Police are investigating complaints that a school director in Lop Buri sexually molested several students, say education officials, who have transferred the man pending their own investigation.

The moves came after parents of 27 students took their children to file complaints with police at the Chai Badan district police station on Wednesday evening.

One parent, identified only as Sanor, told police that the alleged abuse had discouraged her daughter and others from going to school. This prompted the parents to ask their children what had happened, said Ms Sanor.

The children told their parents that the school director had molested them at the school. There were reports that he hugged students, touched their body parts and often entered a room where they were changing clothes to perform dance shows.

After learning about the matter, the parents teamed up to take their children to file the police complaints, she said.

Chai Badan district chief Phanupong Siri met with the parents and the students at the police station to follow up the case.

Police have questioned the parents and are arranging for psychologists to assist with the questioning of the students. The school where the incidents were reported teaches children from kindergarten to Mathayom 3 (Grade 9).

The accused director has denied the allegations, blaming a teacher for being behind the move, TV Channel 7 reported.

The teacher was upset after receiving several warnings for being absent from the classroom to take up outside jobs, said the director. He accused the teacher of spreading stories to tarnish his reputation.

Thanu Wongchinda, secretary-general of the Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec), said on Thursday that he had received reports about complaints involving 12 students so far.

He ordered the Lop Buri education office to set up a fact-finding committee and report back in seven days. If there is clear evidence, a disciplinary panel would be set up to take action against the director, he added.

Mr Thanu promised to ensure justice to all sides. He said he had already transferred the director to assist with work at the eduction office pending the outcome of investigations.