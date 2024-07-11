Russian arrested in Bangkok for passport forgery

Police say group claiming to offer legal passports cheated customers out of B30 million

Immigration police officers detain Russian national Artem Tyshkevich along with seized assets in Bangkok on Tuesday. (Photo: supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Immigration police have arrested a Russian man accused of heading a gang that sold fake passports in Thailand, earning at least 30 million baht from the customers they deceived.

The group ran advertisements on applications including VK, Telegram, WhatsApp and a website called Passport.pro, claiming it could legally grant passports for 15 nationalities in return for digital payment. It also registered a company in Thailand to provide added credibility, police said.

Police investigators obtained a United States passport, which the Overseas Criminal Investigation Unit determined to be counterfeit, said Pol Maj Gen Panthana Nuchanart, deputy commissioner of the Immigration Bureau.

The fake passports that had been sent to customers were found to have come from the Dominican Republic via FedEx. The losses incurred by the victims were initially reported at over 30 million baht.

Further investigation revealed that Russian national Artem Tyshkevich was in charge of the operation. He is facing charges of producing, selling and importing counterfeit passports.

Seized from his Bangkok residence were mobile phones, laptops, bank passbooks and foreign credit cards.