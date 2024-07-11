Phuket on alert for bad weather from Saturday

Resort island wants to avoid repeat of floods that caused chaos in late June

Phuket wants to avoid a repeat of the flooding it experienced on June 30, as residents of the island brace for possible heavy downpours from Saturday to Wednesday. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

All agencies on Phuket island have been placed on high alert after weather forecasters issued a warning of possible torrential rain along the Andaman Coast which could trigger strong winds, floods and rough seas.

Phuket deputy governor Srattha Thongkham circulated a notice on Thursday ordering all districts and local administration organisations to be watchful for incoming storms that could wreak havoc on the resort island.

The instruction stamped “very urgent” asked them to keep a close watch on conditions and keep residents informed amid worries that downpours could unleash flash floods, mudslides and landslides, with water overflowing reservoirs.

The order came hours after the Meteorological Department office on the Andaman coast issued a warning about more rain and possible heavy downpours in some areas in all coastal provinces from Saturday to Wednesday. “The public should be aware of dangers from heavy and very heavy rain during this period,” it said.

Phuket experienced chaos on June 30 when persistent rains put the holiday island under water, disrupting traffic and delaying inbound and outbound flights. Some airlines had to divert planes to land at other airports.

Mr Srattha said on Thursday that all tourist locations and areas vulnerable to flooding must be closed if officials deem them at risk when the storms reach the island from Saturday.

All beaches should be red-flagged for swimmers, while passenger and fishing boats will strongly advised not to leave the coastline given the risk of high waves, he added.

Officials and volunteers are recommended to stand ready to evacuate people and their belongings to high ground if they anticipate flooding, mudslides and landslides.