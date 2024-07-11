Book showcases kingdom’s fossil heritage

72 samples from 56 species highlighted in special project carried out for King’s birthday

The Department of Mineral Resources has selected 72 samples of 56 species from the National Registered Fossils list to compile a book honouring His Majesty the King on his 72nd birthday, July 28.

The book will include 23 species (39 samples) of reptiles, 21 species (21 samples) of mammals and 12 species (12 samples) of fish.

It will be available in both Thai and English to disseminate information about fossils as well as royal activities to the public, said Thalerngsak Petchsuwan, deputy permanent secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

The ministry began studying fossils in 1899 and enacted the Fossil Protection Act in 2008 to protect and preserve the kingdom’s geological heritage.

Currently, 93 species comprising 505 fossil samples have been registered, of which 56 species (189 samples) have been declared “National Registered Fossils”, considered rare and valuable national treasures.