Satun cave reveals new tree species 'Chalermprakiat'

A flower of the new Ylang Ylang species discovered in Tham Thalu cave of Satun province. (National Research Council of Thailand)

A Chiang Mai University research team has found a new tree in Satun and named it "Chalermprakiat" to commemorate His Majesty's 72nd birthday.

The new species of Ylang Ylang, or Cananga tree, known for its fragrant flowers, was discovered in a sinkhole in Tham Thalu cave in La-ngu district of Satun province.

The cave is part of the Satun Geopark, recognised by Unesco as the first global geopark in Thailand.

The discovery was published in the international academic journal Phytotaxa on July 5.

The research team was backed by the Office of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, the Thailand Science Research and Innovation (TSRI), and the Science Research and Innovation Fund.

Tanawat Chaowasku, a biologist who led the team, said the new Cananga tree variant can grow up to eight metres tall and has cream-coloured flowers.

The inner petals are fused at the base and split at the ends, creating openings between the petals, which reveal the stamens and pistils.

This distinct structure, coupled with its rarity -- only 15 to 20 specimens have been identified -- makes the Chalermprakiat exceptional, he said.

So, conservation efforts are necessary to prevent its extinction, Mr Tanawat said, adding that phytochemical and bioactivity studies should be conducted to develop the plant as a medicinal plant.