Suspects arrested in 3-billion-baht mule account scam

Cybercrime police officers detain a suspect of a scam gang on Thursday. (Photo: Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau)

Cybercrime police have arrested two suspects involved in a gang that deceived foreign workers into opening mule bank accounts, which were then sold to scammers. The accounts facilitated over 3 billion baht in fraudulent transactions.

The group operated by legally bringing foreign workers into Thailand and tricking them into open accounts at various banks. These accounts were then sold to scammers, including those running gambling websites.

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) announced the Save Foreign Workers operation on Thursday. The investigation revealed that over 50 foreign workers were deceived into opening the mule accounts, with over 3 billion baht in circulation. Over 100 accounts have already been closed.

Police conducted raids at eight locations in Pathum Thani, Ayutthaya, Nonthaburi and Nakhon Pathom. Two members of the group were arrested, while one suspect escaped and was still being tracked down.

Authorities have cautioned employers and foreign workers to be aware of such scams.