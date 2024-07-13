Man attacks PEA office after power cut off

Shooter became angry when no representatives from power agency responded to his calls

A 50-year-old man wielding two firearms is seen near the Provincial Electricity Authority office in Surat Thani on Friday. Police apprehended him at a nearby convenience store. (Screenshots)

The Surat Thani Provincial Electricity Authority office has been attacked by a man wielding two firearms, claiming his power had been cut off.

Police responded to a threat at the PEA office in tambon Ipan, in Phra Saeng district, on Friday evening, said Pol Col Pornnarong Karnorathai, chief of the Phra Saeng station.

Upon arrival, police found the building’s glass door shattered by gunfire, with the assailant having escaped on a motorcycle. Surveillance video showed the man arriving on a motorcycle and firing a shot through the door. Two PEA staff members were seen fleeing during the attack.

Police later found the gunman at a local convenience store. The attacker, speaking loudly to himself, was in possession of a .357 calibre firearm and a shotgun.

After a three-hour standoff, the officers apprehended the man as he attempted to mount his motorcycle to escape.

Initial questioning revealed that the shooter, identified only as a 50-year-old, was extremely stressed after his power was cut off due to unpaid bills. He became further agitated when no representatives from the local power authority responded to his calls. He admitted to firing three shots at the office.

He is now facing legal proceedings.