Thailand ready to host sixth Bimstec summit

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the second Bimstec foreign ministers’ retreat in New Delhi. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Thailand is ready to host the sixth Bimstec Summit in Bangkok on Sept 4, says Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, who will chair the event on behalf of the host country.

Bimstec stands for the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation. It is an international organisation of seven South and Southeast Asian nations. The Bimstec member states — Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand — are among the countries dependent on the Bay of Bengal.

Mr Maris attended the second Bimstec foreign ministers’ retreat on Thursday in New Delhi, where he told participants that Thailand is ready to act as host.

The private sector should be a key player in helping to turn government policies into tangible outcomes, he said. In this regard, Thailand has proposed hosting the Bimstec Young Entrepreneur Forum in parallel with the summit. The forum will be a platform for members of the new generation in member states to exchange views on business ideas, he said.

In India, he also paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said Thailand was looking forward to welcoming him to the summit.

Mr Maris also underlined Thailand’s strategic role as a connector between Bimstec and Asean, linking South Asian and Southeast Asian markets with a combined population of more than 4 billion.

The foreign ministers’ retreat was chaired by the Minister of External Affairs of India and attended by the foreign ministers of Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Myanmar, the State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka, the Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Nepal, and the Bimstec secretary-general.

Participants discussed ways to enhance Bimstec in various areas such as sustainable development, the digital economy and disaster management.

Mr Maris also highlighted the need for Bimstec to enhance cooperation on non-traditional security issues. These include: food security, by efficiently and sustainably harnessing the rich and resourceful Bay of Bengal, particularly fishery resources; human security through the promotion of medical tourism and education; and energy security, by deepening cooperation on clean and renewable energy.

He also reiterated Thailand’s willingness to share expertise with member states to forge a more prosperous and sustainable future.