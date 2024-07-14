Anti-gambling task force nets 3,863 arrests during Euro 2024

Police present evidence at the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau on June 28, which was confiscated from a network of Euro 2024 football betting websites and call centre gangs. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Law enforcement agents have closed more than 200 websites in the country that catered to Euro 2024 football-related gambling with 2.4 billion bant in circulation, according to police.

Police published the data after cracking down on online and offline gambling activities as the Euro 2024 football matches draw to a close Sunday.

The crackdown began on June 14, the same day that the Euro 2024 football finals started, and ended on Thursday, Pol Lt Gen Akradet Pimolsri, assistant national police chief, said.

He said a task force was formed on June 14 to handle football betting cases, and it managed to catch 3,863 people suspected of gambling-related offences.

Police said a total of 3,017 suspects were caught at gambling dens, including 50 alleged bookies and 2,944 alleged gamblers.

A total of 224 local gambling websites were also closed, with 846 suspects arrested. Police said that 145 were individuals who operated the websites and 701 were gamblers.

The websites combined had 2.4 billion baht of gambling money in circulation, police said.