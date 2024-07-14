Thai govt condemns attempt on Trump's life

Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump gestures with a bloodied face while he is assisted by US Secret Service personnel after he was shot in the right ear during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US, July 13, 2024. (Reuters photo)

The government condemned the attempt on former United States president Donald Trump's life on Sunday, with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin calling the failed assassination attempt a "sad and disturbing" development in the race to the White House.

The former president sustained an injury to his ear after he was shot during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa on Sunday took to his X account to condemn the attack.

"We condemn such shooting and all forms of violence. I wish the former president a safe and speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those affected by the attack," Mr Maris wrote.

Mr Srettha said he was hoping for the former US president's safety.

While he was concerned by the attack, the premier said there will be no changes to his security detail, saying the circumstances in the US and Thailand are different.

"Our security protection is fine as it is and should be left to the authorities to handle," the prime minister said.