Monarch contributions

His Majesty the King follows in his father's footsteps in his deep knowledge of agriculture and has made many efforts to enhance farmers' living conditions

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua has long been aware of the importance of agriculture -- the heart of the national economy -- since he was the Crown Prince.

He has made various efforts to improve the living conditions of farmers across the country -- efforts which paved the way for deeper ties between farmers and the monarch, who often drew on the works of his late father, His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, to inspire his works in the agricultural field.

As such, he is also helping to keep King Bhumibol's works in the memories of farmers, many of whom have personally experienced his various contributions to the field.

Each year, His Majesty the King presides over the Royal Ploughing Ceremony at Sanam Luang. This ceremony marks the start of the rainy season and signals to farmers to start planting their crops.

He is also an active promoter of sustainable farming techniques, as evidenced by his trip to Bueng Phai Khaek in Suphan Buri's Muang district, where he helped demonstrate the best way to make use of compost in rice farming.

During this trip, he also planted the famous "Pathum Thani 1" rice at a field in Ban Pa Na in Si Prachan district. Local farmers were impressed by the sight of the monarch sowing rice in a field and his deep knowledge of agriculture.

Many farmers also have benefited from "mobile agricultural clinics," a programme he initiated under his patronage in 2002.