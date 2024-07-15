Online gambling gang's computer shipment seized

Thai border patrol soldiers inspect boxes containing computer equipment believed owned by an online gambling gang, in Tak province, Thailand. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

Border patrol soldiers and police believe they have intercepted and seized computer equipment owned by an online gambling operation setting up at a new location.

The seizure was made near the Myanmar border in Tak province. The cargo was on its way to Aranyaprathet in Sa Kaeo province on the border with Cambodia, where many gambling and scam operators are based.

A border patrol from the army's Ratchamanu Task Force intercepted a truck with a load of boxed computers, monitors, power banks and other equipment near Ban Wang Ta Kien Tai in Tha Sai Luat subdistrict of Mae Sot district on Sunday night, a spokesman said.

The cargo was seized. One suspect was detained, but later escaped.

It follows the recent seizure of a similar cargo of computer and peripheral equipment in Mae Pa subdistrict, Mae Sot district of Tak and believed owned by the same illegal operation. The equipment was en route to the same destination.