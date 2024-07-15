Thai teen's challenge entry gets 70m hits on TikTok

Thai teen Juralak Yanon, or Bam, from Ban Bua in Buriram, joined in the numbers challenge on TikTok last Monday. (Photo: Screenshots from Barbiebombam account on TikTok)

An entry by a young Thai TikTok user in a song challenge involving counting numbers out loud has gone viral, racking up almost 70 million views from users worldwide.

The song challenge involved counting from 1 to 8.

In Thai, 6-7-8 is ‘Hok Jed Pad’ which is homophonic with "Ho get back" in English and was accompanied by hip-hop music.

International users found the video posted by 16-year-old Juralak Yanon, known as Bam, hit the right vibes and posted entries of them singing along to it as a soundtrack.

The video gained a huge following and has almost 70 million views on the platform. (continues below)

Bam posted her video entry under the user name Barbiebombam_.

She was extremely surprised that the video went viral, with 54 million views in the first five days.

“I intended the video as a joke, telling lottery numbers, and I practiced only a couple of times before recording it,” she said. “I was so surprised that it gained so much international interest”

Bam likes singing and earlier participated in a song contest on a television show. Six years later the video of her on TV has 400,000 views, compared with the nearly 70 million for her entry on TikTok.

She is thankful for all the views and compliments, and said she is willing to join the music industry if ever an opportunity arises.