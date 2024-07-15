Foreign gang arrested after brutal robbery

Cut adhesive tape and rope found in the apartment room where the British victim says he was tortured and robbed by five foreigners last Friday. (Photo supplied)

Five foreigners have been arrested after a sixth foreigner complained he had been brutally beaten and robbed of cash and valuables worth about 3 million baht at an apartment in Bangkok early last Friday.

Most were arrested at a hotel in Pattaya early Monday morning.

A police source said they arrested a Danish citizen, Abdullahi Mohamed, three British citizens - Shafiq Sumya, Ahmed Yasin and Hussein Sheekh - and a foreign woman whose nationality was not disclosed.

The victim is a British citizen and reportedly a stock and cryptocurrency trader. He told police he was robbed at a party with the suspects in an apartment room in Klong Toey district of Bangkok in the early hours of Friday last week.

He said he was tied up with rope and adhesive tape and then repeatedly punched and zapped with a stun gun.

Police seized from the suspects two luxury watches, mobile phones and cash, worth about 3 million baht in total.

The five suspects denied the charges and told police they would fight the case in court.