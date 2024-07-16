BMA to step up clearing of canals

Bangkok residents board an electric boat in the Saen Saep canal in Min Buri district. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has promised to speed up its efforts to dismantle illegal structures built over the city's canals.

Bangkok is home to over 1,980 canals and other waterways, 233 of which are under the responsibility of the Department of Drainage, while the rest are managed by local district offices under the BMA.

According to a 2021 survey by the Department of Drainage and Sewerage, some 11,035 structures have been constructed over the city's canals and waterways.

The majority of these structures are located in the city's northern districts (7,667), followed by central (1,635), southern (1,078) and eastern (471). The survey found 123 illegal structures over waterways in north Thonburi and 61 in south Thonburi.

To date, 2,752 have been removed, according to the department.

About 7,800 households are in talks with the BMA and other agencies, 422 have been cited for violating Announcement No.44 of the Revolutionary Council on encroaching on waterways, while 53 were charged for violating the Building Control Act.

To stop the encroachment of public waterways, Narong Ruangsri, deputy permanent secretary of the BMA, said the BMA is working with the National Housing Authority to provide low-income households with affordable housing arrangements.