Six Vietnamese found dead inside Bangkok hotel

Police identify the deceased as two Vietnamese-Americans and four Vietnamese nationals

Forensic police examine the scene at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel in Bangkok on Tuesday night. (Photo supplied)

Six people died of poisoning at a Bangkok hotel on Tuesday evening.

Lumpini police were alerted to the incident at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel in Pathum Wan district around 5.30pm.

Officers found three men and three women dead inside a room, with no signs of a struggle. Their luggage was found near the front door.

Police were examining closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and questioning witnesses to gather possible clues.

Investigators identified the deceased as two Vietnamese individuals with US nationality and four Vietnamese nationals.

No bruises were found on their bodies, and it was later confirmed that they died of poisoning.

Police gather outside a Bangkok hotel room where six people were found dead on Tuesday. (Photo supplied)

However, it is still unclear whether they took their own lives or were poisoned.

Further details were not available at the time of reporting.

Initial media reports said six Vietnamese people were killed in a shootout.