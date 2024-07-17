Fighter jet purchase up in air

F-16 fighter jets in Nakhon Ratchasima (file photo)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin insisted the government has yet to decide whether the Swedish-made Gripen or US-made F-16 is to be selected for the Royal Thai Air Force's (RTAF) new fighter jet procurement project.

The government is still waiting for details of the required offset policy from both Saab AB and Lockheed Martin, respective manufacturers of the Gripen E/F and the F-16 Block 70/72, he said on Tuesday.

The offset policy is an important element that will be deliberated along with other reciprocal benefits these companies offer Thailand as part of the fighter procurement programme, said Mr Srettha.

Under the offset policy, the government has required the armed forces to treat what other reciprocal benefits a prospective supplier may offer as an important factor in their new military equipment procurement project.

"I think no conclusion has been made at this point as [details of] the offset policy have yet to be submitted. However, I will try to get this done as soon as possible while encouraging these two companies to try their very best," said Mr Srettha.

"It isn't a small amount of money. So, we have to achieve the maximum benefit for the public interest."

He failed to specify when a conclusion would be reached on the fighter jet procurement project, saying he was unclear about its urgency.

"If we are not ready or there is a lack of information needed to make a decision, we won't [rush] it," he said.

Despite insisting the government does not interfere in the RTAF's decision-making process, Mr Srettha confirmed the final decision must be agreeable to the RTAF and government alike.

The RTAF committee tasked with studying the project has pointed to the Gripen as being the best choice, however, Mr Srettha said.

He also revealed that he called Robert Godec, the US ambassador to Thailand, on Monday, asking the US to expedite its submission of details pertaining to the offset policy for the fighter jet procurement deal.

Mr Srettha said he stressed the need to conduct a like-for-like comparison between the Gripen E/F and the F-16 Block 70/72.

On Monday, Lockheed Martin said it would continue delivering economic value to Thailand through a robust industrial participation or "offset" proposal driven by the Thai government's evaluation of the F-16s.