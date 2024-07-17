Pha Tad waterfall in Kanchanaburi reopens Friday 

The Pha Tad waterfall in Srinakarin Dam National Park, in Thong Pha Phum district of Kanchanaburi, will reopen to public on July 19 after a three-month closure. (Photo supplied/Piyarach Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Visitors will be allowed to enjoy recreational activities and camping at the Pha Tad waterfall as the popular tourist site in Srinakarin Dam National Park will reopen on Friday after a three-month closure.

Khunakorn Boonkuesong, head of the national park in Thong Pha Phum district, said on Wednesday that flows from the waterfall had slowed to a trickle during the recent dry season. Recreational activity was ruled out and water storage was insufficient to serve campers. This prompted park authorities to close the site from March 1 until conditions improved.

With water levels and flows now back to normal, park officials decided to reopen the waterfall, starting from July 19, said Mr Khunakorn. Visitors can carry out normal recreational activities and set up tents at the campsite as normal, he said.

Pha Tad waterfall has three tiers totalling about 30 metres high. Each level has a large pool for visitors to swim in. The area is shady with a variety of plants and trees in dense profusion.

The waterfall is located 12 kilometres from Highway 323 in Thong Pha Phum district. For more information, visitors can contact park officials at 081-378-2842, email Khueansrinagarindra_np@hotmail.com or visit the KhueanSrinagarindra National Park Facebook page.