Royal edition of Buddhist recitation disseminated

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa speaks about the International Tipitaka Sajjhaya Phonetic Recitation project at the ministry on Tuesday. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has joined with the International Tipitaka Foundation in distributing the International Tipitaka Sajjhaya Phonetic Recitation, HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej and HM Queen Sirikit 2016 Edition to many countries in celebration of HM King Vajiralongkorn's 72nd birthday on July 28.

Thailand was the first country to print and distribute the Tipitaka, sending it to 150 organisations in 25 countries in 1893 during the reign of King Rama V, Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said.

During the reign of King Rama IX, the Tipitaka was also published in Latin and Greek and disseminated internationally.

The International Tipitaka Sajjhaya Phonetic Recitation, King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit 2016 Edition is the first edition of this recitation that uses digital technology and musical notes to ensure accurate pronunciation. It was launched in 2016 to commemorate King Rama IX's 70 years on the throne.

An event marking the latest distribution project was presided over by Mr Maris on Tuesday. Thanpuying Varaporn Pramoj Na Ayudhya, president of the International Tipitaka Foundation, ambassadors and representatives from various organisations also attended. A panel discussion titled "Intriguing Insights of the Tipitaka" was organised.

Assoc Prof Sasi Phongsarayut, chair of the Western Music Department, Faculty of Fine and Applied Arts, Chulalongkorn University, said the Tipitaka Recitation Edition transcribed the grammar of the original Pali language in musical notation.

The Tipitaka Sajjhaya Phonetic Recitation, HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej and HM Queen Sirikit, each consisting of 40 volumes, are the world's first Tipitaka sets designed for accurate recitation.

The King's edition uses Syam-Pali phonetic symbols while the Queen's edition uses Pali monotone musical notation for precise pronunciation.

The Tipitaka Sajjhaya Phonetic Recitation series will be given to libraries, institutes or organisations in countries where His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother made official visits.

It will also be given to 36 countries with which Thailand has friendly ties, as well as the United Nations Headquarters in New York and Unesco in Paris to honour His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua on the auspicious occasion of His Majesty's 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary.

This will also promote good relations between Thailand and other countries and spread Buddhism in an academic context to many countries, the minister said.