Floods ravage farms after reservoir breach

Water gushes out of the breached Huay Chiang Kham reservoir in tambon Non Rasee of Borabue district, Maha Sarakham, on Wednesday. Water has flooded large swathes of farmland and inundated houses in adjacent areas. Borabue Bankoi Facebook Page

Maha Sarakham: Several million cubic metres of water escaped from the breached Huay Chiang Kham Reservoir in this northeastern province on Tuesday.

Local authorities said the incident affected 10,000 rai of agricultural land in four tambons and left one person missing.

Maha Sarakham governor Wiboon Waewbundit said on Wednesday the water loss at the reservoir in tambon Nonrasi of Maha Sarakham's Borabue district occurred at 5pm, adding that it was caused by a 50-metre-long breach in the reservoir. The causes were unclear at press time last night though it seems heavy rain was a factor.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that five million cubic metres of water had spilled out of the breached reservoir.

The PRSarakham Facebook page reported that a man called Surachat (surname withheld), 43, went missing in tambon Nonrasi as a result of the flooding.

Sadayuch Chaiyalat, Borabue's district chief, estimated the released water had damaged 10,000 rai of agricultural land in four Borabue tambons: Kamphi, Nong Muang, Don Ngua and Yang.

He said the water is heading to Maha Sarakham's Wapi Pathum district, then Roi Et's Pathum Rat district, and will finally flow into the Mun River.

Panida Gudnok, a villager in tambon Nonrasi, said she believed that about 50% of her 7-rai rice field will be damaged by the flood.

She also called on state agencies to compensate affected villagers.

Mr Sadayuch said that Maha Sarakham Irrigation Project is working with Regional Irrigation Office 6 to close the opening in the reservoir.

He expected it would take five days to restore the reservoir to its original state.

Mr Wiboon has notified locals in the affected areas via communication channels about the flood situation and evacuated them to temporary shelters.

The flood had blocked traffic in several locations and affected nine houses, with 30 residents being evacuated to a shelter in tambon Kamphi.

However, the situation has improved, and the 30 residents have returned home.

As for compensation for those affected by the flood, Mr Wiboon said officials from the Thai Red Cross Society and Department of Rural Roads would provide initial support to the victims of the flooding.