Satellite images show floods swamping 5 provinces

Pickup trucks navigate a flooded road in Muang district of Khon Kaen on Thursday after heavy rain hit several areas in the northeastern province. (Photo: Chakrapan Natanri)

Satellite images have shown extensive flooding across Phetchabun, Chaiyaphum, Phitsanulok, Maha Sarakham and Khon Kaen provinces, according to the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda).

Captured by COSMO-SkyMed-2 on Thursday evening, the photos show more than 118,000 rai of land inundated. Of the affected areas, more than 2,800 rai are rice farms.

In Maha Sarakham, the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) is increasing the rate of water discharge from two reservoirs in Muang and Borabue districts which are holding more than their safe maximum capacity after continuous rainfall.

Four water pumps and two hydroflow pumps are being deployed to speed up water release from the Loeng Chan reservoir into Kaeng Loeng Chan canal and the Chi River. Operations are also under way to remove weeds and clear blockages to ensure water flows smoothly.

Eight water pumps are being deployed at the Huay Kakhakhang reservoir to help drain water in urban areas in neighbouring Muang district.

The RID said the situation has not yet reached a critical point, but it urged residents living near the two reservoirs to closely follow the situation and local authorities’ advice.

Meanwhile, several million cubic metres of water from the breached Huay Chiang Kham reservoir in Borabue district have inundated almost 5,000 rai of farmland in six downstream tambons in Wapi Pathum district.

The worst-hit area was Ban Pla Boo in tambon Nong Saeng where the flood water was 2 metres high. Military trucks were brought in to help residents move to higher ground.

The water, which reportedly caused a 50-metre-long breach in the reservoir, affected 10,000 rai of agricultural land in four tambons in the district.

According to provincial authorities, 65 villages in 65 tambons of the two districts have been affected, with 23,000 rai of farmland damaged.

In Nong Bua Rawe district of Chaiyaphum, more than 200 rai of farmland was inundated due to water runoff damaging a weir in Ban Non Muang, local officials said.

As a temporary measure, rocks were deposited at the breach point to block the water flow. The RID will later seek funds to build a new weir.