Keskamol will not quit Senate: lawyer

Senator Keskamol Pleansamai shows no intention to resign, says her lawyer, Decha Kittiwittayanan. ((Photo: dr.kes.keskamol Instagram account)

Senator Keskamol Pleansamai does not intend to resign amid the current controversy surrounding her educational background, according to her lawyer, Decha Kittiwittayanan.

During a livestream on Facebook, Mr Decha said the controversial senator, who received the highest number of votes in the final round of the Senate poll, has no wish to step down.

"I asked her, and she told me some people suggested that she resign. She said she won't, and getting the most votes was no fluke," he said.

According to Mr Decha, the senator currently faces two complaints lodged with the Election Commission (EC). Any attempt to remove her from the post wouldn't be simple, he added.

The complaints, which were accepted by the EC for consideration, involve her claim that she was a professor who graduated from California University with a PhD.

The EC will determine if it was a deception to win votes and a violation of Section 77 of the 2018 Senate election law.

Although the law does not require a minimum educational background, the section states that anyone forcing, influencing, or deceitfully persuading others to vote or not vote for a candidate can face a jail term of one to ten years and/or a 20,000 to 200,000 baht fine. Their voting rights will also be suspended for 20 years.

In response to questions from viewers about his role, Mr Decha said he tried to remove himself from the senator's case several times but is still involved because she has yet to find a new legal adviser.

Mr Decha, who has defended the senator over her academic credentials, said he had never represented a client who had affiliations with as many universities as she does.

In another livestream, the lawyer also said the senator will no longer give media interviews and that he will also not reply to reporters' questions concerning the senator until she changes her mind.

Meanwhile, Dr Keskamol was spotted in parliament, and she refused to answer any questions, including a media report about the Medical Council of Thailand's (MCT) decision to take legal action against her for claiming to be a skin and beauty specialist without having any certification.