Pa La-U waterfall in Hua Hin closed due to runoff

Runoff, triggered by heavy rain, flows under a bridge on the approach to the popular Pa La-U waterfall, about 60 kilometres west of Hua Hin town. (Photo: Chaiwat Satyaem)

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN - Pa La-U waterfall in Hua Hin has been closed to tourists after runoff, triggered by days of heavy rain, made the approach to the popular tourist site in Kaeng Krachan National Park dangerous.

Persistent heavy rain has led to a steady accumulation of water at the site, triggering runoff with murky coloured sediment, said Somchet Chantana, director of the Phetchaburi branch office of Protected Areas Regional Office 3.

Paths to the popular waterfall have become slippery, posing a risk to recreational and leisure activity and a danger to visitors, according to Mongkol Chaipakdee, head of the national park.

Mr Somchet said he received an update on Saturday from Mr Mongkol, who reported that heavy rain continued to pound tambon Huai Sat Yai in Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

To prevent possible danger to visitors, park officials decided to close the waterfall from Friday until the situation returned to normal, said Mr Somchet.

Pa La-U, located about 60 kilometres west of Hua Hin, is a large fall with 11 tiers straddling the border with Myanmar. The first to third tiers are suitable for swimming. The seventh tier is the most beautiful one, with a large pool nestled in a shady forest.

Most visitors admire the natural beauty of the waterfall from the first to seventh tiers because the upper levels require climbing over steep rocks.