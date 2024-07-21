Man took own life in house after killing police officer in hours of siege

Police gather at the building in DK Rama 2 housing estate in Bang Bon district, Bangkok, early Sunday morning. (Photo supplied)

A mentally ill man committed suicide after shooting dead a police lieutenant colonel who attempted negotiation at a house in Bang Bon district, Bangkok, early Sunday morning.

Police rushed to a three-storey building in DK Rama 2 housing estate in at 9.45pm on Saturday after being informed that a deranged gunman held family members hostage there.

Pol Lt Col Kittichon Janyarom, 59, deputy chief of Tha Kham police station, and his team approached the building for negotiation but he was shot three times in his chest and hand. He was pronounced dead at Mali Hospital afterwards. His subordinate, a police senior sergeant major, was slightly injured.

After the shooting, police rescued from the house four family members including a daughter whose face was slapped with a gun.

The daughter said her father had four guns including a shotgun as well as ammunition.

A rescue worker said that last month rescue workers had sent the man to a mental health facility at the request of local police and the man had threatened to hurt rescue workers at that time.

Police officers used a loudspeaker to negotiate with the man overnight and gunshots were heard at times from the inside. The gunshots in the house ended at about 2.40am on Sunday.

At about 5.40am commandoes entered the building and found the man, 49, dead on a mezzanine.